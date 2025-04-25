BBC’s U&W commissions more Pete Wicks: For Dogs’ Sake

U&W, part of the BBC’s UK network of advert and subscription funded channels, has commissioned two more series of Pete Wicks: For Dogs’ Sake plus a festive special.

The show follows the work of staff at a Dogs Trust rehoming centre and also seeks to educate viewers about responsible pet ownership and the importance of animal welfare.

Series one achieved a 7-day consolidated audience of 501k, making it the channel’s highest unscripted premiere since 2016, and also performed strongly on streaming service U.

Both U&W and U are operated by UKTV, a wholly owned BBC company and part of BBC Studios, its global commercial arm which last year generated sales of £1.8 billion and profits of £202 million.

Pete Wicks: For Dogs’ Sake is produced in-house by BBC Studios Entertainment.

Series 2 and the Christmas special will air later this year, with series 3 following next year.

Wicks said: “I am delighted to return to Dogs Trust for series two, three and a Christmas special of For Dogs’ Sake. Filming the first series and following the journeys of these dogs was such a personal and professional career highlight.

“To know the show received such a positive public reaction, and had a genuine impact on the increasing numbers of dogs being rescued is what really matters.”

Helen Nightingale, Head of Factual and Factual Entertainment Commissioning at UKTV, commented: “I’m over the moon to be bringing this show back! The reception for the first series was ‘fur-nomenal’ and it’s a delight to continue to work with BBC Studios Entertainment and Pete on this passion project.”

Pete Ogden, Executive Producer for BBC Studios Entertainment, added: “We at BBC Studios were delighted to see that the U&W audience loved this show as much as we do.

“We’re bowled over by an epic two series order and we cannot wait to get back to Basildon, and beyond, to film more episodes highlighting the amazing work of Dogs Trust.”