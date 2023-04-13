BBC iPlayer to stream King’s coronation in Ultra High Definition 4K

The BBC has confirmed that its live TV coverage of the King Charles’ coronation will be available in Ultra High Definition via iPlayer for those viewers with a compatible TV or streaming device.

Coverage of the May 6th ceremony will span the broadcaster’s television, radio, and online outlets.

There’ll also be extensive coronation-themed programming across the weekend, including Coronation Concert on May 7th plus the documentary Charles R: The Making of a Monarch, Stitching for Britain and Sing For The King: The Search for the Coronation Choir.

Setting out how iPlayer will play a role in covering the UK’s first coronation in 70 years, the broadcaster said: “UHD will offer sharper, more detailed images, while HDR will enable viewers to enjoy brighter highlights and deeper shadows throughout all the celebration and pageantry of The King’s Procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.

“BBC iPlayer’s UHD stream will also use a Wide Colour Gamut, meaning viewers will see more colours than they ever usually see on TV – offering an even more lifelike view that makes the most of this magnificent occasion.”

How to watch BBC iPlayer in Ultra High Definition (UHD)



Selected shows can be watched in UHD on a smart TVs from Samsung, Sony, LG and Vestel, plus Freeview Play set top boxes from Manhattan and Humax and selected streaming services including the Fire TV Stick 4K Max which can be ordered from Amazon.co.uk.*



