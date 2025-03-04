BBC hires new head of channels for Australia and New Zealand

BBC Studios is a wholly-owned commercial subsidiary of the BBC which owns and operates a host of production companies and channels around the world, including in the UK.

The BBC has hired CNN executive Robi Stanton to head up its streaming, channel and advertising operations in Australia and New Zealand.

Stanton has over 25 years of experience across distribution, commercial strategy, marketing and advertising sales and is currently Commercial Director for CNN International.

She will join BBC Studios, the broadcaster’s commercial arm, in the role of EVP & General Manager of Global Media and Streaming for Australia & New Zealand.

BBC Studios’ global operations include BritBox, a host of production studios and labels plus streamed and broadcast channels, including in the UK where it owns the UKTV portfolio of advert and subscription-funded channels.

It also handles the sales of many of the BBC’s biggest shows, plus shows from smaller external producers, to broadcasters and streamers around the world.

In its most recent financial year, BBC Studios generated sales of over £1.8bn and profits of more than £200m.

Australia and New Zealand are classed as a “key region” for the business.

Recent activity includes the launch of six streaming channels on Nine and the launch of BBC First on Sky NZ, plus expanded natural history deals with Nine and TVNZ for premium landmark series including Asia and Blue Planet III and a renewed, multi-genre, content deal with ABC.

Nick Percy, President of Global Markets at BBC Studios, said:“Robi has an exemplary track record of innovating and driving growth across digital, content and brands, which she has achieved through a visionary approach and smart strategic partnerships.

“We have ambitious plans for our world-leading content, channels, digital platforms and streaming services and I’m delighted that Robi will be leading the way for BBC Studios in ANZ in this fast-moving and constantly evolving industry.”

Stanton added: “I have always been impressed by BBC Studios’ incredible suite of content, services and brands, as well as its ability to constantly innovate across its partnerships.

“I am looking forward to being part of its future, helping to fuel the continued growth of the company and its partners in the local industry, and working with the talented teams at BBC Studios.”