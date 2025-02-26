BBC News announces new international operating model

The BBC has announced a major overhaul of its international news operation which it says will enhance opportunities for audience growth around the world.

The changes will see six regional directors appointed, each of who will provide editorial and operational leadership in one of six regions across the world: Africa, the Americas, Asia Pacific, Central and South Asia, Europe, and the Middle East and North Africa.

Each director will be responsible for growing audiences in their region and providing clear reporting lines for each of the BBC World Service’s 42 language services.

The BBC says leadership roles in London will close in order to fund the new positions.

Jonathan Munro, Global Director and Deputy CEO at BBC News, said: “BBC News’ international output and the BBC World Service have never been more needed as the fight against disinformation intensifies and press freedom is increasingly under threat globally.

“The BBC’s trusted journalism has to go further, to reach more of those who need it most and to provide an alternative for those who want impartial coverage.

“These plans put audiences first, supercharging our ability for growth to reach more people with independent news, and to put the BBC’s global operations in the best position to succeed in our mission.”