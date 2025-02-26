Max to launch in Australia next month

Max, the streaming service bringing together films and TV series from across Warner Bros. Discovery’s portfolio of studios and labels, will launch in Australia on March 31st.

Audiences will be able to enjoy HBO Originals such as House of the Dragon plus the latest movies from Warner Bros. and the DC Universe, all in one place.

They’ll also have access to hundreds of iconic films and series from WBD’s back catalogue, including Friends and The Big Bang Theory.

Max will be available at www.max.com and via app stores, including the Apple Store and Google Play Store, and will be viewable on all major devices such as mobile, tablet, gaming consoles and connected TV platforms.

In addition, WBD has announced a launch partnership with Foxtel, providing Foxtel subscribers with access to the Max app at no additional cost.

The service has been rolling out around the globe and is set to launch in more destinations.

A UK launch is currently slated for early 2026 when it’ll be available direct to all households. An advert-supported plan will also be bundled with Sky and NOW viewing packages at no extra cost.



JB Perrette, CEO and President of Global Streaming and Games at WBD, said: “We’ve been clear that the globalisation of Max is a top priority, and Australia represents one of our biggest new markets and a significant opportunity to delight even more fans with the incredible stories told by our iconic brands.

“Combining an unrivalled breadth of high-quality content, legendary franchises and a strong product experience, Australians can look forward to the highest-calibre streaming proposition from March 31.”



Michael Brooks, General Manager WBD Australia and New Zealand, said: “WBD has a long history in Australia, and we know our world-class content from HBO, Warner Bros., Discovery and more is incredibly popular with audiences here.

“We have a clear strategy to maximise reach through our direct-to-consumer app and distribution partnerships, and our collaboration with Foxtel at launch is a testament to that.

“We can’t wait for fans across the country to experience Max.”



