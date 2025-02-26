BBC sets return date for Ten Pound Poms

Michelle Keegan as Kate. Image credit: BBC/Eleven Film/Lisa Tomasetti



The BBC has today announced that period drama Ten Pound Poms will return for its second series on Sunday March 9th, with all episodes on BBC iPlayer from 6am and the series beginning its weekly BBC One transmission from 8pm that evening.

Written and created by the BAFTA award-winning Danny Brocklehurst, the series follows a group of Brits leaving post-war Britain to embark on a life-changing adventure on the other side of the world.

Lead cast members include Michelle Keegan, Faye Marsay and Warren Brown and Rob Collins.

The series is produced by Eleven for BBC iPlayer and BBC One, in a co-production with Stan.

Series one is available to stream now in full on BBC iPlayer