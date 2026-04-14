Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse gets first-look images

New first-look images have been released for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, the final chapter of Sony Pictures Animation’s Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga.

Synopsis:

Hunted by Miguel O’Hara’s Spider Society and betrayed by his friends, Miles finds himself in the darkest corners of the Spider-Verse in search of a way home.

Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and his father Jefferson Davis (Brian Tyree Henry) in Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation’s SPIDER-MAN™: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE.

Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya) in Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation’s SPIDER-MAN™: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE.

Miguel O’ Hara (Oscar Isaac) and Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) in Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation’s SPIDER-MAN™: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE.

A young Aaron Davis (Mahershala Ali) and his brother Jefferson Davis (Brian Tyree Henry) in Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation’s SPIDER-MAN™: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE.

Knowing that his family has been not only fractured but endangered by his calling, it’s a race against the clock for Miles to travel across the wildest reaches of time and space to fight for and reunite everything he holds most dear.

The film was written by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller & David Callaham and has been directed by Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson.