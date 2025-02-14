BBC Studios retains BBC Cardiff Singer of the Year contract

The BBC Cardiff Singer of the Year competition will continue to be produced by the BBC’s own production arm following a competitive tender exercise.

The broadcaster routinely puts production of returning series and formats out for tender as part of its contestability requirements.

A tender process for Cardiff Singer of the Year was launched in July 2024 and the BBC says “BBC Studios’ bid scored highest against the published criteria”.

BBC Studios is part of the BBC’s commercial operations and makes shows both for the BBC and for external broadcasters and streamers. It also runs a host of commercial broadcast and streamed channels, including the UKTV portfolio of advert and subscription-funded channels here in the UK.

It’s been confirmed that the BBC will stage a gala concert to celebrate the internationally renowned BBC Cardiff Singer of the World competition in October 2025.

As St. David’s Hall is set to be renovated, the concert will be in place of the BBC Cardiff Singer of the World competition in 2025. The competition will return in 2027.

Nick Andrews, Head of Commissioning BBC Cymru Wales, said: “BBC Cardiff Singer of the World holds an important place in the international musical calendar as well as here in Wales.

“I know the competition will continue to uncover exceptional voices, adding to the extraordinary alumni who have emerged from this competition over the past four decades.

“This was a highly competitive bidding process and we would like to commend all the shortlisted producers for the high quality and comprehensive bids they put forward.”