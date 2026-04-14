FreeWheel unveils new AI powered contextual advertising tool

FreeWheel, Comcast’s global streaming ad platform, has announced the launch of Context Engine, a new AI-driven feature within its Streaming Hub that helps advertisers align ads with relevant video content.

The feature combines computer vision, machine learning, and generative AI to analyse millions of hours of premium video content and assign contextual segments and keywords from closed captions, program metadata, and visual signals.

Advertisers can then use these classifications to deliver ads in a way that delivers improved monetisation for publishers, and a better experience for viewers.

“Contextual advertising is an increasingly important lever for performance and monetisation in premium video. Yet, barriers from tech complexity to manual setup to scaling challenges have slowed its adoption,” said Larry Allen, Vice President of Global Strategy Addressable, Data, and Measurement, FreeWheel.

“Context Engine solves these challenges, providing smarter ad alignment and stronger brand safety to drive higher engagement for advertisers, and enabling publishers to activate premium contextual signals in weeks versus months.”