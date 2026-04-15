Sky now offering new smart doorbell and camera plans

Sky is now offering its smart doorbell and camera systems, both which were introduced as part of its Smart Home Insurance service, as standalone products.

The pay-TV giant is offering two ‘Sky Smart Home’ options which pair with a Smart Home app offering live video, alerts and cloud recording:

Smart Doorbell with Smart Home Plan

Costing £15 upfront with a £5 monthly subscription, this plan includes the Sky Smart Doorbell & Chime plus:

Live streaming and two-way talk

Bell push alerts and motion notifications

30-day cloud video recording

Video saving and sharing

Customisable activity zones

Tech support

Smart Home Bundle with Smart Home Plan+

Costing £20 upfront with a £8 monthly subscription, this plan includes everything in the Smart Home Plan plus:

Indoor camera with 1080p full HD video, night vision, two-way talk

Motion notifications and 30-day cloud recording

Customisable activity zones

Scheduled and auto-arm device modes

Smart Home+ customers can also add an additional Leak Pack (£40 including x3 leak sensors) and Motion Pack (£35 including x2 contact sensors and x1 motion sensor) for a one-off cost.

Paul Sweeney, Managing Director of Sky Smart Home said, “Sky Smart Home is about making high‑quality smart tech more accessible.

“We’ve taken the features customers value most and made them easy to use, simple to manage and affordable, so staying connected to home feels effortless rather than complicated.”