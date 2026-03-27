BBC brings free Proms concert to Apple Vision Pro

The BBC has released a full classical music concert for Apple Vision Pro, the giant’s augmented reality headset which costs a minimum of £3,200.

Filmed in the Apple Immersive format, the ‘Debut at the BBC Proms’ concert is free for all Vision Pro users and is part of a BBC project “to explore how emerging technologies could help bring the best of arts and culture to more people.”

The concert follows Austrian piano sensation Lukas Sternath as he takes to the stage to perform Edvard Grieg’s Piano Concerto in A Minor with the BBC Symphony Orchestra, under chief conductor Sakari Oramo.

Filmed at the Royal Albert Hall during the 2025 Proms season, the experience allows audiences to watch the performance just inches away from the pianist’s hands, surrounded by the full force of the orchestra in Spatial Audio, and immersed in the grandeur of one of the world’s most historic concert venues.

Suzy Klein, Head of Arts and Classical Music TV, said: “BBC Arts is committed to seeking out new ways for people to experience arts and culture, and to reach new audiences with our rich offering.

“We’re grateful that Apple Vision Pro makes this innovative project possible, and to Livewire Pictures for embracing the new technology.

“We hope audiences are encouraged to also experience the magic of the Proms in person at the Royal Albert Hall this summer, or to follow from home on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds.”

Mariel Capisciolto, Head of Digital Development at the BBC, added: “This is a great example of how the BBC can think creatively about using new technology to deliver value for all in the future.

“This is just one of the ways we’re futureproofing the BBC by investing in innovative storytelling formats.”