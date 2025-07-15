BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds to air Usyk v Dubois rematch

BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds will bring boxing fans live audio commentary of this weekend’s Daniel Dubois and Oleksandr Usyk’s heavyweight championship bout.

The duo’s rematch takes place on Saturday at Wembley Stadium and sees the WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF titles all on the line.

Coverage starts from 8pm, with listeners able to enjoy the best of the undercard and the build-up to the main event.

Darren Fletcher presents live from ringside, with commentary led by Ronald McIntosh, alongside Steve Bunce and the former WBC Super-Middleweight champion Richie Woodhall.

Fans can also follow live text coverage from 8pm and watch video highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. Additionally, the 5 Live Boxing with Steve Bunce podcast will offer deliver expert analysis throughout fight week and immediate reaction after the main event.

Heidi Dawson, Controller, BBC Radio 5 Live & 5 Sports Extra, said:,“The rematch between Usyk and Dubois is set to be a defining moment for heavyweight boxing in the UK and we’re delighted that 5 Live’s outstanding boxing team will be ringside to bring audiences the best commentary and analysis.

“The coverage across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website will be unmatched and this will be another highlight of the BBC’s fantastic summer of live sport”