Sky and ITV renew content deal

Sky customers will continue to have access to ITV’s content after the two broadcasters signed a new multi-year carriage deal.

The extended agreement means the ITVX app will remain available to Sky Stream, Sky Glass and Sky Q viewers who will also continue to enjoy full access to ITV’s line-up of linear broadcast channels.

Nick Herm, Sky’s Group Chief Operating Officer, commented: “This renewed partnership continues to deliver long-term value for both Sky and ITV, ensuring millions of viewers enjoy seamless access to ITV’s content, however they prefer to watch.

“Whether it’s live TV, streaming or on-demand straight from their box, we’ll continue to bring our customers unmissable TV, all in one place.”

Chris Kennedy, ITV’s Chief Operating Officer and Chief Finance Officer, added: “Our renewed agreement with Sky ensures that ITV’s much-loved programmes continue to reach millions of viewers across the UK through Sky’s platforms.

“This is a key part of our continued commitment to deliver unmissable content to audiences, wherever and however they choose to watch.”