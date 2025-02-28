BBC secures Natasha Jonas v Lauren Price audio rights

BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds will bring Boxing fans exclusive audio commentary for Natasha Jonas and Lauren Price’s world title unification fight on Friday 7 March.

The pair are putting their WBC, IBF and WBA welterweight titles on the line as part of Boxxer’s “Unstoppable” all-female card at the iconic Royal Albert Hall.

Becky Ives and Steve Bunce present from ringside, with commentary from Ronald McIntosh, alongside the current IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine super-bantamweight World champion Ellie Scotney.

BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds will be live from 9pm. The BBC Sport website will have text updates and video highlights, with Welsh language text commentary on the Cymru Fyw website.

The event features a stacked undercard, including Caroline Dubois defending her WBC World Lightweight title against South Korea’s Bo Mi Re Shin and the unbeaten Olympic Bronze medallist Karriss Artingstall facing former WBC World Featherweight title challenger Raven Chapman.

Heidi Dawson, Controller, BBC Radio 5 Live & 5 Sports Extra says “This event marks a huge moment for British boxing and we’ll be ringside, taking listeners to the heart of drama on 5 Live, BBC Sounds, and the BBC Sport website and app.

“Women’s boxing continues to reach new heights and we can’t wait to bring the action to audiences across the UK. It’s going to be an unforgettable night of boxing on 5 Live”.