BBC Sport secures Beterbiev vs Bivol and Dubois vs Parker audio commentary rights 

BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds will bring fans live commentary from this Saturday’s (22nd February) night of boxing from Riyadh.

The evening includes the much anticipated rematch between undisputed light-heavyweight world champion Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol and Daniel Dubois defending his IBF world heavyweight title against former champion Joseph Parker.

The bill also features a host of fights for global belts, including Britain’s Hamzah Sheeraz challenging for the WBC world middleweight crown.

Jeanette Kwakye will present live from ringside, with commentary led by Ronald McIntosh, Steve Bunce and two-time featherweight world champion Josh Warrington.

Fans can also follow live text coverage of every fight and video highlights on the BBC Sport website.

From 4.30pm, live commentary on the BBC Sport website and app:

Joshua Buatsi vs. Callum Smith (WBO interim light heavyweight title)

Zhilei Zhang vs. Agit Kabayel (vacant WBC interim heavyweight title)

Vergil Ortiz Jr vs. Israil Madrimov (WBC interim super welterweight title)

From 7:30 pm, live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds:

Carlos Adames vs. Hamzah Sheeraz (WBC world middleweight title)

Shakur Stevenson vs. Flloyd Schofield (WBC world lightweight title)

Daniel Dubois vs. Joseph Parker (IBF world heavyweight title)

Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol (undisputed world light heavyweight title)

The 5 Live Boxing podcast with Steve Bunce will come from Riyadh throughout fight week and feature the press conferences, the weigh-ins and post-fight reaction.

Steve Houghton, BBC Sport’s Head of Audio, said: “This is one of the highest quality bills in Boxing history and we’ll be ringside with all the drama on 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport app.

“Audiences will get the very best commentary and analysis on the night, as well as daily 5 Live Boxing podcasts with Steve Bunce. There’s nothing like a big fight night on 5 Live.”

Beterbiev vs Bivol and Dubois vs Parker TV Coverage

TV coverage of the fights will be shown by TNT Sports Box Office. The PPV event costs £19.99 in the UK and can be watched on discovery+, EE TV, Prime Video and Virgin Media TV. Fans don’t need to be a TNT Sports subscriber to buy the event.