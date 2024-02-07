BBC Radio reveals plans to launch four new stations on DAB+ and BBC Sounds

Proposals to launch four new music radio stations on DAB+ have been published by the BBC.

The new stations, which would also be available on the BBC Sounds app, would be ‘extensions’ of BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Radio 3 with a remit to “delve deeper into specific genres and periods of music”.

According to the broadcaster, “Radio 1’s younger listeners and Radio 2’s C2DE audiences often only listen to these stations from the BBC’s existing radio portfolio”. It says the proposed extensions would offer such audiences “more choice around genres and periods of music many of them enjoy, from brands and presenters they trust”.

Audiences would get a mix of archive material, some new commissions, some simulcasting, and a small amount of new live content and, on BBC Sounds, curated on-demand programmes.

The plans are subject to regulatory approval, including a Public Interest Test (PIT) for the proposal to launch the DAB+ stations, a process which will start in the coming weeks and will run until the end of 2024.

A PIT will also be launched on proposals to allow BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra to broadcast existing sports related content instead of a short marketing trail on constant loop when there are no live sports being broadcast.

Lorna Clarke, Director of BBC Music, said: “Our extensions for Radio 1, Radio 2 and Radio 3 will allow listeners to deep-dive into more pop and classical genres and periods of music they love the most, uniquely created by the BBC.

“They’ll get a deeper listening experience than what’s available elsewhere, hear brilliant storytelling through our extensive archive, and discover more music to love whatever their mood.”