BBC secures five-year athletics broadcast deal

The BBC has struck a five-year deal to show some of the UK’s biggest athletics events, including the Diamond League plus UK Athletics Championships and UK Athletics Indoor Championships.

The deal with Athletic Ventures includes live and highlights coverage which will span BBC TV, iPlayer and the BBC’s digital platforms.

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport, said: “Athletics holds a special place in British sport, and with so much incredible talent in Team GB and internationally right now, the competition has never been tougher.

“It’s fantastic that fans will be able to enjoy UK events like the amazing London Athletics Meet across our digital platforms and on free-to-air TV for another five years – no doubt we’ll see even more stars emerge.”

UKA CEO Jack Buckner added: “This five-year deal is testament to our long-term vision and the proven appetite for athletics in this country.

“In an increasingly competitive sports market where broadcast opportunities can be short-term or uncertain, this extended partnership with BBC Sport provides exciting continuity for the sport, our athletes, and our fans.

“The BBC remains the gold standard in reach and coverage, and this agreement ensures British athletics will continue to have a strong, consistent platform to engage millions of viewers across the UK.”