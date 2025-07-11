Foundation season three lands on Apple TV+

After an almost 2 year wait, Foundation fans can now stream the opening episode of the sci-fi epic’s third season.

The show is available globally on Apple TV+ which will be airing a new episode each Friday until September 12th. Season 1 and 2 boxsets are also available to stream on the service.

Set 152 years after the events of season two, the new season reveals that The Foundation has expanded far beyond its humble beginnings while the Cleonic Dynasty’s Empire has dwindled.

As these galactic powers forge an uneasy alliance, a threat to the entire galaxy appears in the fearsome form of a warlord known as The Mule whose sights are set on ruling the universe by use of physical and military force as well as mind control.

It’s anyone’s guess who will win, who will lose, who will live and who will die as Hari Seldon, Gaal Dornick, the Cleons and Demerzel play a potentially deadly game of intergalactic chess.

Based on Isaac Asimov’s award-winning books, the series stars Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Lou Llobell, Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, Terrence Mann and Rowena King.

They’re joined by series newcomers Cherry Jones, Brandon P. Bell, Synnøve Karlsen, Cody Fern, Tómas Lemarquis, Alexander Siddig, Academy Award winner Troy Kotsur and Pilou Asbæk.

Foundation is helmed by David S. Goyer and produced by Skydance Television.