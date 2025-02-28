Terminator 2D: No Fate heading to consoles this September 

A new Terminator side-scroller is heading to consoles and PC this September.

Hailing from Reef Entertainment and Bitmap Bureau, Terminator 2D: No Fate offers a unique story blending iconic scenes from ‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day’ with original scenarios and multiple endings.

Gamers can play as Sarah Connor and the T-800 through a variety of thrilling missions as they take on the T-1000 and try to put a stop to Skynet’s plans before the human race is annihilated.

Players can also lead the Resistance as John Connor in the future, fighting on the front lines as mankind’s only hope in the War Against the Machines.

“It’s a love letter to 80s/90s arcade games and we feel like it’s the T2 game we should have had back in our youth,: said Mike Tucker: Design Director & Programmer at Bitmap Bureau.



The title will be launching on PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store) on September 5th.