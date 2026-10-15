BBC seeks new Mastermind producers

Production companies are being invited to bid for the contract to produce Mastermind, the BBC’s flagship quiz show.

Under the BBC’s Charter – the agreement under which it operates – it’s required to open up the production of existing BBC-owned series and formats to competitive tender. Despite outsourcing their production, the BBC continues to own all rights to such shows.

The new Mastermind contract is for 2 years from 2027 and requires the winning bidder to produce 30 half-hour episodes and 1 one-hour episode each year, and to retain production in Northern Ireland.

An invitation to tender document published today makes clear that the new producers will be required to “retain the overall style and format” of the show which will continue to be presented by Clive Myrie.

It adds that the show “should continue to reflect contemporary audiences and production practices, while preserving the authority, integrity and heritage that have made it one of Britain’s most enduring quiz formats.”

Bidders are also advised: “The strength of Mastermind is the appeal of watching contestants tackle a “live exam” under pressure, and the “play-along-ability” of the questions, particularly in the general knowledge round. We would like to see proposals that maintain this established framework, without alienating the existing fanbase.”