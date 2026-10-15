Down Cemetery Road names season two cast additions

Martin Clunes, Fionn Whitehead, and Paterson Joseph are joining the cast of Down Cemetery Road, Apple TV’s thriller series starring Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson, for its second season.

Based on Mick Herron’s debut novel, series one told of a conspiracy reaching into the very heart of the nation’s defence and intelligence community.

Series two reunites private investigator Zoë Boehm (Thompson) and former client Sarah Trafford (Wilson) as they investigate a new mystery within the glamorous but ruthless world of black market antiquities.

Other members of the ensemble cast confirmed today include Aasiya Shah, Dimitri Leonidas, Paul Chahidi, Liz White, Amanda Abbington, Jeff Rawle, Ashley McGuire, Amber Grappy and Yali Topol Margalith.

Season two is adapted from Herron’s novels The Last Voice You Hear and Smoke and Whispers.

The show is produced by 60Forty Films and written by Morwenna Banks who has also written for Slow Horses, Apple TV’s global hit spy show which is also based on one of Herron’s book series.