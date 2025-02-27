BBC announces departure of Chief Content Officer

Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Charlotte Moore, the BBC’s Chief Content Officer, has announced she’s leaving the corporation to join Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television.

In her current post, which she’s held since September 2020, Moore oversees commissioning for all of the BBC’s Licence Fee national TV and radio channels plus its iPlayer and Sounds app and is one of the UK’s most influential broadcasting executives.

Moore has spent almost 20 years at the BBC, first joining in 2006 as a Commissioning Executive for Documentaries. She also served as controller of BBC One and Director, BBC Content.

She will depart the BBC later in the year to take up the posts of CEO at Left Bank Pictures and EVP, Creative Director, International Production at Sony Pictures Television.

The BBC says recruitment of a successor will begin immediately and that it will confirm interim leadership plans shortly.

Moore said: “It’s been an honour to lead the BBC creatively as Chief Content Officer at a time of unprecedented change, championing the very best British storytelling across radio and TV.

“I’m very proud of what we’ve achieved during my time at the helm, transforming our offer and supporting iPlayer to become the fastest growing streamer in the UK.

“I want to thank my colleagues, my brilliant team and all the incredible producers, directors, writers and on screen and on air talent who’ve made it such a thrilling ride.

Tim Davie, BBC Director-General, added: “Charlotte’s leadership has helped transform the BBC in a world of intense competition and choice.

“She has taken bold decisions to deliver remarkable growth and set us up for further success in a digital age, on both the national and global stage.

“She has transformed the way BBC Content is organised, always ensuring that audiences are at the heart of commissioning decisions and focusing on bringing value to all licence fee payers.

“Everyone who has worked with Charlotte has huge admiration and respect for her – and what she has achieved for the BBC.”

“I would like to thank her for all her hard work and to wish her the very best for the future. She will be greatly missed but leaves BBC Content in exceptional form.

“I know the incredibly talented and committed commissioning teams she has put in place will continue the great work.”