BBC Sounds app comes to BMW’s in-car entertainment system

A new in-car version of the BBC Sounds app is now available to drivers of selected BMW and Mini models.

The app can be accessed via the vehicle’s built-in entertainment system, eliminating the need for drivers to stream from their mobile via Android Auto, Apple CarPlay or Bluetooth.

Powered by Android Automotive, it requires that the car runs BMW Operating System 9 or Mini Operating System 9 and that the driver is subscribed to a BMW Digital Premium or MINI Connected Package.

While the broadcaster says it will bring the service to other cars in the future, it’s provided no timeline to do so or said which other brands might benefit.

Storm Fagan, chief product officer for the BBC, said: “People love to listen to the BBC when they’re in the car – it’s a huge part of how people interact with the BBC, and drivetime shows are still some of the most popular radio we make.

“But as technology in cars gets better, drivers have far more entertainment options.

“By launching this dedicated in-car app, we’re able to give drivers the full BBC Sounds experience – enabling them to listen to all their favourite podcasts, music mixes and, of course, live radio while they’re behind the wheel more easily than ever before.”

Andrew Furse, BMW Product Operations Manager, added: “We’re proud to make it easier than ever for BMW and Mini customers to enjoy their favourite BBC content on the move.

“This latest integration complements the wide range of apps already available in our vehicles and underscores our commitment to delivering a seamless in-car entertainment experience.”