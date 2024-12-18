Tony Hancock’s Rebel and Punch and Judy Man are coming to Blu-ray

Studiocanal is bringing Tony Hancock’s two big screen movies, The Rebel and The Punch and Judy Man, to DVD and Blu-Ray on March 3rd.

Notable for being Hancock’s only starring roles on film, the two comedies will be released with brand-new extras material as part of the ever-expanding Vintage Classics collection.

The Rebel

Written by Tony Hancock, Ray Galton & Alan Simpson, The Rebel stars Hancock as a self-taught artist with an enthusiasm that far exceeds any ability.

Throwing in his hollow office job, he moves to Paris to live his dream. Although he quickly finds acceptance among the bohemians and beatniks, legitimate critics scoff at his work.

However, he begins to taste critical success when the art of his talented former roommate becomes confused with his own.

The film also stars George Sanders, Paul Massie, Margit Saad, Nanette Newman, Irene Handl & Dennis Price

Extras

An Irrepressible Streak: Paul Merton on The Rebel

A Definitive Comedian: Diane Morgan on Tony Hancock

Commentary with comedian Paul Merton and screenwriters Ray Galton and Alan Simpson

Behind the Scenes Stills Gallery

Theatrical trailer

The Punch and Judy Man

Appearing in his second feature film-starring role, Tony Hancock gives a memorable performance in this bittersweet comedy of small-town snobbery and one-upmanship.

Content to scratch out a living in the faded seaside town of Piltdown, puppeteer Wally Pinner (Hancock) is unhappily married to Delia (Sylvia Syms), a gift-shop owner with social pretensions.

When Wally is invited to perform at the town’s anniversary gala reception, however, Delia senses a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to raise the couple’s social standing…

Directed by Jeremy Summers and written by Phillip Oakes & Tony Hancock, the film also stars John Le Mesurier, Barbara Murray & Ronald Fraser.

Extras