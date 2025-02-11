TNT Sports Box Office confirms Beterbiev v Bivol 2 UK pricing

TNT Sports Box Office will be showing this month’s rematch between undisputed light-heavyweight world champion Artur Beterbiev, and Dmitry Bivol.

Taking place on Saturday 22nd in Riyadh, the card will also feature IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois taking on Joseph Parker in the Brit’s first title defence since his devastating knockout of Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium in September.

The stacked undercard will begin with an all-British bout between Joshua Buatsi (19-0, 13 KOs) and Callum Smith (30-2, 22 KOs) for the interim WBO world light heavyweight title.

Fellow Brit Hamzah Sheeraz (21-0, 17 KOs) will also feature on the card as he looks to take the WBC world middleweight title from Dominican Carlos Adames (24-1, 18 KOs).

Elsewhere, the hard-hitting Zhilei Zhang (27-2-1, 22 KOs) of China, takes on the undefeated German Agit Kabayel (25-0, 17 KOs) in an eye-catching heavyweight fight for the interim WBC world title.

While an all-American affair between Shakur Stevenson (22-0, 10 KOs) and Floyd Schofield (18-0, 12 KOs) will see two undefeated records put on the line in a WBC world lightweight title fight.

The Last Crescendo prelims featuring Saudi prospects and Lennox Lewis protégé Constantino Nanga fighting Bradley Rea will be available for anyone to watch on TNT Sports 3 from 2.30pm.

Beterbiev v Bivol 2 on TNT Sports Box Office costs £19.99 in the UK and can be watched on discovery+, EE TV, Prime Video and Virgin Media TV. You do not need to be a TNT Sports subscriber to buy this event.

How to buy Beterbiev v Bivol 2 on TNT Sports Box Office

discovery+ – TNT Sports Box Office events are available to purchase and watch in the discovery+ app – on smart TV’s, computer or mobile device, viewers wanting to watch the fight should visit https://www.discoveryplus.com/gb/ppv-purchases and follow instructions to subscribe and then purchase the event.

EE TV – Customers can purchase the event via their STB on channel 494.

Prime Video – Customers can find live and upcoming PPV events in the “Live and upcoming events” row on the Prime Video homepage and sports page, or by searching for a specific event title.

Virgin Media TV – Customers with a TiVo and/or V6 set-top-box should visit the On-Demand section and choose Live Events; customers with a Virgin TV 360 and/or Stream set-top-box should go to the Pay Per View events rail.