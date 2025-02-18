Major League Soccer returns to Apple TV this weekend

Major League Soccer kicks off its 30th season this weekend, with fans in over 100 countries and regions able to watch the action via the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

The pass is available through the Apple TV app on Apple devices including the Apple TV 4K set top box, Android devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, game consoles, and on the web at tv.apple.com.

Fans can sign up for MLS Season Pass for £14.99 per month during the season, or £99 for the full season, while Apple TV+ subscribers can sign up at a special price of £12.99 per month, or £79 per season.

Getting underway on February 22nd, the new season will be the third broadcast under a 10-year partnership between Apple and Major League Soccer.

Subscribers will have access to every game plus additional programming including the annual Leagues Cup tournament, MLS All-Star Game, Audi MLS Cup Playoffs games, and select MLS NEXT Pro matches.

New for 2025, MLS Season Pass will broadcast a featured game of the week on Sunday evenings under the banner Sunday Night Soccer with enhanced production and dedicated studio programming.

All Sunday Night Soccer matches will also be available to stream free for Apple TV+ subscribers.

“With new ways to watch, expansive programming, and incredible exclusive content, this will be Major League Soccer’s biggest season yet,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Sports, and Beats.

“We’re excited to bring fans around the world closer to the game than ever before.”