BBC Studios announces overseas sales for Frozen Planet II

Image: BBC Studios

Frozen Planet II, Sir David Attenborough’s latest epic natural history series, has been sold to a host of overseas broadcasters.

Eleven years after the first series, Frozen Planet II takes audiences on a spellbinding journey to the world’s coldest areas – the high mountains, frozen deserts, snowbound forests, and ice-cold oceans to explore the wildlife in these regions.

Here, the planet’s most enigmatic animals reign supreme and Frozen Planet II captures these fairy-tale animals and lands on the cusp of change. It is a breathtaking portrait of our icy worlds at a time when their very future hangs in the balance.

The series was produced by the BBC’s world-renowned Natural History Unit and co-produced by BBC AMERICA, the Open University, Migu Video, ZDF, France Télévisions and NHK.

BBC Studios, the broadcaster’s commercial arm, has today announced sales to Spain (Movistar+), Italy (Mediaset), Australia (Nine), New Zealand (TVNZ), Portugal (SIC), India (Sony BBC Earth), Sweden (SVT), Finland (YLE), Norway (NRK) and Denmark (DRTV).

The series will also air on BBC Earth channels across Asia, Africa, Turkey, Poland, Canada, MENA, Nordics and will premiere on BBC Player in Malaysia and Singapore.

UK audiences can watch the series on BBC iPlayer where it’s available in 4K Ultra High Definition on selected devices. The series is also getting a Blu-ray and 4K UHD Blu-ray release later this month.