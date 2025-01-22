BBC Studios’ Human is heading to Germany

BBC Studios is a wholly-owned commercial subsidiary of the BBC which owns and operates a host of production companies and channels around the world, including in the UK.

BBC Studios has announced the pre-sale of upcoming science series Human to Germany’s ZDFinfo.

Commissioned by the BBC and PBS, the 5-part series from the BBC Studios Science Unit and NOVA tells the story of how humanity went from being one of many hominin species to the dominant form of life on Earth.

Presented by paleoanthropologist Ella Al-Shamahi, the series uses a combination of archaeology, travelogue and reconstruction to tell the story of how we became ‘us’.

Viewers will see Shamahi follow in the footsteps of our ancient ancestors as she visits internationally important archaeological sites to meet experts who can help unlock the secrets of our deep historical past.