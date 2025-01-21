Alien RPG – Free League confirms Kickstarter launch date for latest edition

Free League Publishing and 20th Century Studios have revealed that the Kickstarter for ALIEN The Roleplaying Game Evolved Edition – the new iteration of the popular RPG – launches on March 25th.

The new edition is built upon feedback from thousands of players and is promised to deliver “an updated and streamlined version of the ALIEN RPG fans know and love.”

Free League says it’s been “redesigned as the perfect starting point for newcomers to roleplaying in the ALIEN universe” and contains everything players need for game night, including abridged rules, character sheets, custom dice, larger miniature-friendly game maps, initiative cards, reference cards, various handouts, tokens.

Updates include:

A new look Core Rulebook with all new page layouts by Johan Nohr (of MÖRK BORG fame), new interior maps and artwork, and a new core book cover by artist Colm Geoghegan (Creepy Duck Design);

Revised and expanded core rules for talents, stress and panic, and stealth;

Revised combat rules for armour, ammo, grenades, stuns, skirmishes, and spaceships;

New iconic weapons, items, ships, and locations from the hit film Alien: Romulus;

Various new rules and tools in high demand from players, including zero gravity, miniatures play support, and expanded campaign play;

And last but not least, Last Survivor, a robust solo mode designed by masters of the solo trade, Shawn Tomkin and Matt Click.

There’s also an expanded Evolved edition of the fan-favourite Hope’s Last Day scenario set on Hadley’s Hope just prior to the events of ALIENS.