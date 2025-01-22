ITVX to stream Hexagon Cup 2025

ITV will bring viewers live coverage of this year’s Hexagon Cup after renewing its broadcasting rights to the tournament.

Last year’s coverage marked the first time that professional padel had been aired on a mainstream television channel in the UK. This year’s event takes place in Madrid from 29 January to 2 February.

The 2025 edition will feature returning teams such as AD/vantage, co-owned by Andy Murray and Anthony Joshua; ElevenEleven, led by Eva Longoria; and RL9, fronted by Robert Lewandowski.

Joining them are new entrants, including Krü Padel by Taktika, supported by Sergio Agüero and Leo Messi, and 10 Padel, led by F1 driver Pierre Gasly and entrepreneur Loïc Féry.

ITVX will live stream all Saturday 1st February and Sunday 2nd February matches while ITV4 will air post-event highlights.

Tim Godfrey, Strategic Advisor to the Hexagon Cup, commented: “ITV’s reach and reputation for top-tier sports coverage make them the ideal partner for bringing the Hexagon Cup to life for UK viewers.

“This renewed partnership strengthens our shared ambition to grow the sport and keep fans engaged with the action, not least in a nation that is renowned for loving its sport”.

Richard Botchway, ITV Assistant Sport Commissioner, added: “We’re excited to continue our partnership with the Hexagon Cup.

“It’s a unique addition to our sports offering and a great way for viewers to experience the energy and excitement of padel at the highest level.”