BBC Studios Natural History Unit appoints first ever Executive Producer for CGI

BBC Studios Natural History Unit has appointed BAFTA-winning visual effects supremo Mike Davis as its first ever dedicated CGI Executive Producer.

Davis, who has been an Executive Producer within the Science Unit for the last two years, specialises in natural history and science and was previously a creative director at Atlantic Productions where he produced Sky’s award-winning David Attenborough’s Natural History Museum Alive and series directed BBC One’s Great Barrier Reef and Galapagos.

He also worked across Atlantic’s giant screen film slate and helped pioneer virtual reality story telling with David Attenborough’s Great Barrier Reef Dive for London’s Natural History Museum and Space Descent VR with Tim Peake for the Science Museum.

Davis said: “I started my career at Framestore working on the Walking with Dinosaurs series and the use of CGI has always been my true passion and frequently at the heart of the projects I’ve been involved in.

“To be joining the Natural History Unit just as they launch the Apple TV+ series Prehistoric Planet is a thrill, Mike Gunton and his team have set a new bar for the non-fiction blockbuster. I can’t wait to start working on developing different formats; forming new partnerships and discovering new technologies.”

Jonny Keeling, Head of BBC Studios Natural History Unit said: “The Natural History Unit is passionate about telling ambitious, original stories in creative new ways.

“I’m delighted to welcome Mike Davis, he has unparalleled clout in the world of CGI and natural history and that will only take our future output to even greater heights.”

Davis will join the Natural History Unit as CGI Executive Producer at the end of the Summer.