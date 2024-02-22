BBC Studios secures major new factual sale with Sweden’s SVT 

BBC Studios, the broadcaster’s commercial arm, has sold more than 280 hours of factual programming to Swedish national public television broadcaster SVT.

Shows covered under the deal include Attenborough and the Jurassic Sea Monster, Where the Wild Men Are with Ben Fogle and Mammals, the latest landmark series from the BBC Studios Natural History Unit.

Other programmes heading to SVT’s channels and catch-up player are Secrets & Spies: A Nuclear Story, Julius Caesar: The Making of a Dictator and science series Earth.

Chris Kinsman, Senior Vice President Factual for EMEA at BBC Studios says “I am delighted to continue our long-standing partnership with SVT through this new agreement.

“With an extensive range of factual content, from documentaries, factual entertainment to natural history landmarks, this marks our biggest factual content deal with SVT to date.

“I can’t wait for their audiences to discover our broad range of high quality factual programming across SVT’s services this year”

Mikael Österby, Head of Factual Acquisitions at SVT, said: “This deal with BBC Studios cements our long-standing relationship, providing our audiences with high quality factual shows.”