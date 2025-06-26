BBC rolls out new subscription news site for US audiences

The BBC’s new subscription model for US users of BBC.com has gone live.

In what the broadcaster and publisher describes as “the first phase” of its new pay model, users will pay $49.99 per year or $8.99 per month for unlimited access to news articles, feature stories and the 24/7 livestream of the BBC News channel.

This will be expanded “in the coming months” to include ad-free documentary series and films, including its BBC Select documentary catalogue, plus early and ad-free access to podcasts.

Visitors who choose not to pay will have access to select global breaking news stories, BBC Radio 4 and BBC World Service radio livestreams, BBC World Service Languages sites, plus some free newsletters and podcasts.

Introduction of the subscription tier is part of the BBC’s wider plans to increase revenue from its commercial operations, profits from which augment the Licence Fee and help fund its UK Public Service Broadcasting outlets such as BBC One.

The BBC’s other commercial activities include the BritBox subscription streaming service, a global production business and, in the UK, a portfolio of highly profitable advert and subscription funded channels through its wholly-owned UKTV subsidiary.

Rebecca Glashow, CEO BBC Studios Global Media & Streaming said: “Over three years ago, we set out on a bold mission: to completely reimagine how we deliver the BBC’s world-class news and factual content to consumers in the U.S. Our goal? To serve our audiences better than ever before—and unlock new opportunities for growth.

“Today, the next phase of that vision becomes reality. We’re bringing more of the BBC’s trusted, high-quality content together in one powerful, easy-to-access destination.

“Over the next few months, as we test and learn more about audience needs and habits, additional long-form factual content will be added to the offer for paying users. This is a major milestone and just the beginning of an exciting new chapter.”