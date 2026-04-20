BBC bags World War 1 sci-fi series The Sentinels

Louis Peres plays Gabriel Ferraud (Image: Caroline Dubois / Federation Studio France / Esprits Frappeurs / CANAL+)

The Sentinels, Studiocanal’s sci-fi series set within World War 1, is set to air on BBC Four and iPlayer.

At the outbreak of the war, gravely wounded soldier Gabriel Ferraud (Louis Peres) is recruited into a top-secret French military program designed to create the ultimate weapon: enhanced humans.

After being injected with a mysterious serum, Gabriel gains extraordinary strength, speed, and resilience.

He joins an elite unit known as the Sentinels – augmented soldiers forged for the front lines. But as the war intensifies, Gabriel uncovers a terrifying truth that could alter the fate of the conflict.

Based on the graphic novels Les Sentinelles by Xavier Dorison and Enrique Breccia, the series was created by Guillaume Lemans, in collaboration with Xabi Molia.

It was directed by Thierry Poiraud and Édouard Salier and written by Lemans, Molia and Raphaëlle Richet.

Nick Lee, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, said: “The Sentinels is a fully immersive war drama, drenched in adrenaline.

“The graphic novel origins has been cleverly adapted into a premium television experience by CANAL+ and BBC audiences will revel in the blend of steam punk meets robo-cop.

“There’s also a Frankenstein-ian level of depth and empathy to this story that really grips. Prepare for something totally different and unforgivingly entertaining.”