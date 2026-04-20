Three introduces new mobile data speed caps

Mobile network Three has introduced speed caps for all new and renewing mobile, PAYG and mobile broadband customers.

Pay As You Go mobile plans taken out after that date are now subject to speed caps of 25Mbps, or 50Mbps for customers on Auto Renew Data Packs.

Mobile contract customers taking out a new contract will now be capped at 100Mbps, but can buy an add-on to access faster speeds.

The same limit applies to customers with a mobile broadband contract, while those on a PAYG mobile broadband plan will be limited to a speed of 50Mbps.

Three’s 5G Home broadband plans, which offer average speeds of 150Mbps, aren’t affected by the change.