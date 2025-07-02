BBC to air four new classical concerts

BBC Arts has partnered with the broadcasting alliance behind Eurovision to televise a series of new classical concerts performed by some of Europe’s most acclaimed orchestras.

Eurovision Classical Concerts will include performances by the BBC’s Philharmonic Orchestra, WDR’s Symphony Orchestra, Yle Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra and the Gulbenkian Orchestra.

It will air on BBC TV and be offered to other members of the European Broadcasting Union, giving it a potential audience of millions.

Suzy Klein, Head of BBC Arts and Classical Music TV, said: “BBC Arts is delighted to be partnering with some of the leading broadcasters of the EBU, joining forces to present some of the great classical ensembles of Europe.

“Together, we wanted to show how richly talented these orchestras are, and to present them side by side under the banner of our shared vision of public service broadcasting.”

Jean Philip De Tender, Director Media and Deputy Director General at the EBU, said: “This collaboration marks an exciting new chapter in the EBU’s commitment to supporting world-class music co-productions among our Members.

“Eurovision Classical Concerts is not only a celebration of exceptional orchestras from across Europe, but a testament to what’s possible when public service broadcasters come together with a shared vision.

“We’re proud to be working with BBC Arts and we look forward to seeing more Members take part in shaping the future of classical music broadcasting.”

The Eurovision Classical Concerts line-up is:

BBC Philharmonic Orchestra at Aviva Studios in Manchester conducted by Ben Gernon

Adams A short ride in a fast machine

Tchaikovsky Swan Lake – selection

Vaughan Williams Fantasia on Greensleeves

Adès Dante: The Earthly Paradise; The Heavenly Procession; The Ascent

Moross, The Big Country main title

Gulbenkian Orchestra at the Grande Auditório of the Gulbenkian Foundation in Lisbon, conducted by Aziz Shokhkimov

Smetana Vltava

Debussy La Mer

Ravel La Valse

WDR Symphony Orchestra at Philharmonie in Cologne, conducted by Marie Jacquot

“Fairytale Sounds”

Lyadov – The Enchanted Lake

Stravinsky Petrushka (1947 version)

Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra at The Music House in Helsinki and conducted by Nicholas Collon