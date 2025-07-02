Ofcom blocks launch of 2 new BBC Radio stations

Ofcom has given final permission for the BBC to launch three new radio stations but ruled against the launch of a new Radio 2 spin-off or extending the hours of Radio 5 Sports Extra.

Plans for the new stations were first unveiled last year and described as “a cost-effective way to reach audiences on DAB+ where listening is growing as people move over from FM.”

In April the media regulator published its preliminary position which was to allow the new Radio 1 Dance, Radio 1 Anthems and Radio 3 Unwind stations to go ahead but to block the other proposals.

Following consultation, Ofcom has published a final ruling which confirms that position.

On the issue of the BBC Radio 2 spin-off, which would have broadcast music and archive content from the 50s, 60s and 70s, it says:

“Although the proposal could provide some public value, this would not be enough to justify the significant impact on fair and effective competition, which includes the potential to reduce investment incentives for commercial radio operators.”

The regulator had already intervened earlier in the process to order that the BBC carry out a full public interest test into the proposed Radio 2 spin-off.

Regarding the BBC’s plans to extend Radio 5 Sports Extra’s the broadcasting hours, Ofcom decided:

“While it could offer some public value, for example by broadening the amount of sport on linear radio, this wouldn’t be sufficient to justify the significant impact it would have on fair and effective competition, in particular on the talkSPORT network.”