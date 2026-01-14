Olivier Awards return to BBC for 50th anniversary

The BBC will bring viewers the 50th anniversary Olivier Awards and promises it will air the annual celebration of British theatre “in a primetime TV slot” with highlights also available on radio.

First televised in 1981, coverage of the Oliviers was later moved from BBC 1 to BBC 2 before being relegated to radio by the broadcaster. It returned to television in 2013 after the Society of London Theatre struck a new broadcast deal with ITV.

This year’s ceremony will take place at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 12 April.

Suzy Klein, Head of BBC Arts and Classical Music TV, said: “As the leading cultural broadcaster in the UK, BBC Arts is committed to sharing world-class performances from across the country.

“We are delighted to be the official broadcast partner for the 2026 Olivier Awards, bringing the magic of theatre into homes across the nation as part of a rich season of arts programming on the BBC.”

Kash Bennett, President of the Society of London Theatre, added: “I am thrilled that the Olivier Awards are working with the BBC for our 50th anniversary. This prestigious broadcast partnership enables us to shine a spotlight on the past fifty years of London theatre and the vitality of arts and culture.”