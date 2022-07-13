BBC Two’s Eden: Untamed Planet is coming to Blu-ray and DVD next month

Dazzler Media is bringing Eden: Untamed Planet, the recent BBC Two nature documentary, to Blu-ray and DVD and digital retailers from 22nd August.

Narrated by BAFTA winner Helena Bonham Carter, the six-part series explores the secrets of Earth’s few remaining lands which, due to their isolation, have been protected from the most damaging effects of human development.

the series is available to stream on iPlayer including in 4K Ultra High Definition on selected devices.

Episode 1: Borneo – Sacred Forest

Borneo is the richest rainforest island of all; home to 40,000 species of plants and animals. 6,000 of them are unique – and more are discovered almost daily.

Episode 2: Namib – Skeleton Coast And Beyond

The Namib Desert is one of the oldest of all. It’s also one of the most diverse. With 50-degree temperatures and half a millimetre of rainfall annually, how is this possible?

Episode 3: Luangwa – The Emerald Valley

At the very end of East Africa’s Great Rift Valley, there’s a ‘land that time forgot’ – the rolling grasslands of the Luangwa Valley.

Episode 4: Galapagos: Enchanted Isles

Journey from the lava ramparts to its fiery heart, we’ll discover how this place became one of the most important areas of biodiversity in the world.

Episode 5: Patagonia: The Ends Of The Earth

At the far tip of South America, lies a magical realm that seems frozen in time. Known as ‘the end of the world’, this is Patagonia.

Episode 6: Alaska – Last American Frontier

In Southeast Alaska, there’s an ice-bound Eden that harbours possibly the richest temperate rainforests of all.