Ashley Banjo and Hermione Norris join BBC Two’s Pilgrimage

L-R: Ashley Banjo, Hermione Norris, Hasan Al-Habib, Tasha Ghouri, Jayne Middlemiss, Ashley Blaker and Patsy Kensit

A new three-part series of Pilgrimage is heading to BBC Two and iPlayer with a fresh line-up of celebrities embarking on a trip across the wild landscapes of North East England which helped inspire early Celtic Christianity.

Taking part in Pilgrimage: The Road to Holy Island are practising Christian and leader of the dance troupe Diversity, Ashley Banjo; Spooks star Hermione Norris who believes the divine can be found in all living things; atheist and TV personality Tasha Ghouri; stand-up comedian and observant Muslim Hasan Al-Habib; radio presenter Jayne Middlemiss who describes herself as spiritual; comedian Ashley Blaker, now agnostic but who was once a practising Orthodox Jew; and actor and self-proclaimed “a la carte” Catholic, Patsy Kensit.

Daisy Scalchi, BBC’s Head of Religion and Ethics for television, said: “what better way to embrace different perspectives and outlooks than walking with people who can open our hearts and minds to new ways of seeing the world.

“Pilgrimage is like no other show on TV and I’m so excited to see a new group strap on their walking boots for what will be an inspiring journey through one of England’s most dramatic landscapes”

Caroline Matthews, Executive Producer and CEO at series producer CTVC, added: “With a fantastic new cast, this series delivers a wonderful moment to explore life’s big questions, faith and culture whilst exploring the spectacular landscape of Britain’s North-East.

“As ever, stripped of their creature comforts, there is strong camaraderie, tears, joy and a fabulous amount of humour to get them through their epic journey!”