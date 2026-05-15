New Cadbury’s origin drama ordered by BBC’s UKTV and Britbox

The BBC’s UKTV, which operates one of the UK’s largest portfolios of commercial TV channels, is teaming up with its BritBox streaming service for a new drama telling the story of the Cadbury family.

Chocolate Wars is described as “a warm-hearted family drama” which follows the underdogs of the cocoa world on their journey towards creating the world-famous Cadbury’s chocolate bar.

In the UK the series will air on U, the BBC’s advert funded streaming service, and will stream on BritBox in selected international markets.

Based on Deborah Cadbury’s book, the series is being produced by Fable Pictures – part of Sony Pictures Television – in association with Alfresco Pictures, and is written by Chloë Mi Lin Ewart whose credits include Beyond Paradise and All Creatures Great and Small.

Casting is now underway, with filming in Birmingham set to begin this Summer.

Synopsis:

In 1860s Birmingham, when chocolate as we know it doesn’t yet exist, two very different brothers, Richard and George Cadbury, find themselves in charge of their family’s failing cocoa business.

Between them, they have the radical genius and burning ambition to turn Cadbury’s into one of the world’s most beloved confectioners. But first, they must learn to trust and rely on each other. And to stop bickering for long enough to actually invent some chocolate!

Their sister Maria is navigating her own role within the family and the business, but things become even more complicated when she falls in love with Cadbury’s biggest rival, and is forced to question where her true loyalties really lie.

Helen Perry, head of drama commissioning at UKTV, said: “Chocolate Wars is a delicious concoction of period family saga, blended with true story and a dash of Wonka-esque magic.

“We know audiences are in for a treat and we’re grateful to Fable Pictures for bringing to life this irresistible feel-good drama and to Chloë Mi Lin Ewart for realising the Cadbury’s story with such invention.

“We look forward to joining forces with BritBox and Sony to offer this undeniably joyous tale to viewers.”

Jess O’Riordan, commissioning executive and executive producer at BritBox, added: “Full of warmth and charm, this true story brings the Cadbury family story to life with depth and imagination.

“We’re excited to partner with UKTV, Sony Pictures Television and Fable Pictures on a period drama we know BritBox audiences will truly savour.”