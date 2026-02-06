STV Player enjoys strong start to 2026

STV says its catch-up player achieved an all‑time monthly record of 16.4 million streams in January 2026, half a million more than the previous record of 15.9m set in November 2024.

The STV Player app is available on all major Smart TVs plus streaming devices from Amazon, Apple and Roku.

In most of Scotland it serves as the catch-up service for Channel 3 shows such as Grantchester, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and The 1% Club, plus STV’s own output. It also offers a growing library of comedy, drama and factual shows which are available to households across the UK.

STV says the service’s strong performance was “driven by strong network content and a rich mix of popular archive and acquired titles”.

The 7am dropping of both Emmerdale and Coronation Street – a full 13 hours before the shows air on the STV linear channel – boosted their streams by 59% compared with the same month last year.

STV Player also saw strong demand for new dramas After the Flood & Red Eye which together delivered 2.6m streams, while Brookside, which it acquired in 2023, has averaged 1.2m streams across the last three months.

Richard Williams, MD of Audience at STV said: “STV Player has kicked off the year in spectacular fashion, smashing all our previous records with a brilliant 16.4 million streams in January.

“Our strong mix of network programmes alongside carefully selected acquisitions sees us deliver a rich mix of binge-worthy titles which our audiences can’t get enough of.

“We’ve lots of exciting content coming up, not to mention the Six Nations campaign including The Calcutta Cup, which always performs well for us; and there’s the small matter of the FIFA World Cup, which will bring the nation together.

“These events alongside an abundance of top drama, entertainment and factual shows means that we have plenty to offer fans of the Player and new visitors alike. As we continue to see shifts in viewing consumption, we are confident that STV Player is a strong player in a busy market with an exciting year ahead.”