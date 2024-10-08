BBC’s subscription comedy channel reunites Neil Morrissey and Martin Clunes

Former Men Behaving Badly co-stars Neil Morrissey and Martin Clunes are reuniting for a new three-part travel series set to air on Gold, the BBC’s subscription comedy channel, next year.

Produced by Expectation, Neil & Martin’s Bon Voyage sees Morrissey take Clunes on a road trip through France, the country that has become his second home.

The pair will travel from Normandy, through the Alps and to Neil’s home and cider apple orchard in the South, and taking in food, landscapes and local traditions.

Morrissey said: “It’s fantastic we have this golden opportunity to reunite so I can introduce my pal Martin to all the things I love so much about France, along with some Gallic treasures I’ve always wanted to see.”

Clunes added: “I’m really looking forward to all the sights, sounds, tastes, people and experiences Neil’s lined up for me in France.”

Gold is part of UKTV, the BBC’s commercial broadcasting arm which operates a portfolio of advert and subscription funded channels here in the UK, and is available as part of pay-TV bundles from Sky, Virgin Media and streaming service NOW.

Kirsty Hanson, the broadcaster’s Senior Commissioning Editor for Factual and Factual Entertainment, said: “Neil & Martin’s Bon Voyage promises to be warm, nostalgic and a privileged birds-eye view on Neil and Martin’s genuine and witty friendship.”

Ben Wicks, Creative Director at Expectation, added: “We’re elated Neil and Martin are reuniting to film a three-part buddy movie around the beautiful French countryside.”