EE to sell Sky Stream TV service 

EE has announced a new partnership with Sky which will see it sell Sky Stream, the pay-TV giant’s latest generation TV service which eliminates the need for a satellite dish by delivering channels over broadband, in EE stores plus through its online and telesales channels.

In addition to linear channels, the service gives access to major third-party streaming apps such as Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime Video and Paramount+, plus catch-up apps from the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5 and UKTV, the commercial broadcaster owned by the BBC.

Viewers can also enjoy a line-up of additional streamed channels not available on Sky’s satellite platforms.

Sky Stream will be available through EE outlets from Tuesday 15th October with prices starting from £28 per month for a package which includes’ Sky’s entertainment channels and Netflix.

EE says the service will be offered in addition to its existing TV portfolio which includes the EE TV Set Top Box Pro and the EE TV app on Apple TV 4K boxes.

Marc Allera, CEO at EE, said: “As part of our strategy for new EE, we’re continually looking to partner with some of the world’s leading brands to provide our customers with the very best in entertainment.

“Extending our partnership with Sky allows us to give customers even greater choice, so they can take a TV service that best suits their lifestyle, matched with EE’s great new home broadband offering.”

Sophia Ahmad, Chief Consumer Officer at Sky, said: “Sky Stream offers a transformative viewing experience, making it even easier for customers to access Sky’s market-leading entertainment offer, with no dish required.

“We’re excited to be partnering with EE to take the benefits of Sky Stream into the front rooms of even more customers, bringing them one of the highest standards in viewing experience combined with great live sport and award-winning Sky Originals all in one place.”