New video goes behind the scenes of Gladiator II

Paul Mescal and Director Ridley Scott on the set of Gladiator II from Paramount Pictures.

In this new video, Sir Ridley Scott and stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington give film fans an inside look at the making of Gladiator II, the much anticipated sequel to Scott’s original 2000 historical epic.

Mescal play Lucius who, years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome.

With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honour to return the glory of Rome to its people.

The cast also includes Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi, and Connie Nielsen.

Scott returns to direct and produce the film which has been written by Peter Craig and David Scarpa.

Gladiator II is set for release by Paramount Pictures November 15th.