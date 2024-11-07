New 4K premium tier comes to Paramount+ UK in November

Paramount+ has confirmed that a new subscription tier offering 4K streaming will be available to subscribers in the UK and Ireland from November 20th.

Plans for the new Premium tier and a cheaper ‘Basic (with ads)’ package were first revealed in March and reflect the service’s multi-tier offering in other markets, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Mexico and France.

The Premium tier will offer selected shows in 4K with HDR10 and Dolby Vision, plus allow streaming on up to four devices at once.

The service’s new pricing structure will be:

Basic (with ads) – streaming on one device at a time in full HD: £4.99 per month in the UK and €5.99 per month in Ireland,

Standard – two concurrent streams in full HD, with the ability to download and watch on the go: £7.99/ €8.99 per month,

Premium – HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on selected titles, stream on up to four devices concurrently, plus the option to download content to watch offline: £10.99 / €11.99 per month.

Programming highlights on the service this Autumn include the second season of the Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña thriller Lioness; Landman, the latest offering from Taylor Sheridan; The Agency produced by George Clooney and starring Michael Fassbender and Richard Gere; plus the much-anticipated return of Yellowstone.

Marco Nobili, Executive Vice President and International General Manager, Paramount+, said: “Building on the success of our multi-tier strategy in Canada and Australia – where nearly half of our Direct-To-Consumer sign-ups come from a non-Standard plan – we are excited to bring our Premium and ad-supported tiers to the UK and Ireland.

“Offering choice to our subscribers is key to the growth of Paramount+, especially as the demand for ad-supported tiers rises across Europe.”

Lee Sears, President of International Markets Advertising Sales, Paramount, commented: “By launching the ad-tier plan in the UK and Ireland, we are opening up a huge opportunity for advertisers, giving them the ability to engage with our global franchises, series, and films through our digital platform, EyeQ.

“This expansion will enable Paramount’s International Advertising team to represent a much wider range of products, while providing a comprehensive and connected platform for impactful ad campaigns.”