Beats unveils new customisable over-ear headphones, the Beats 360

Beats has launched a new “flagship” pair of over-ear headphones that feature interchangeable ear cushions so users can customise then to match their style, activity or mood.

According to the brand, the new Beats 360 include personalised spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, Dolby Atmos and an adaptive EQ system that works continuously to dynamically adjust acoustic frequencies “based on fit for a clear, consistent and personalised sound experience.”

They also feature its “most advanced Active Noise Cancelling to date” which delivers “1.75x more total noise cancellation than Beats Studio Pro.”

Available from today in four core colours – Black, Cloud, Pink and Sky – Beats 360 also features sweat and water resistance with an IPX4 rating.

The interchangeable cushion kits include both ear cup and headband cushions and are available in a range of colours and materials.

“Beats didn’t just participate in the rise of over-ear headphones – we helped define the category,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Music, Sports and Beats.

“Beats 360 are the next chapter of that story. We combined our most advanced acoustic performance ever with a perfectly balanced design that moves effortlessly with you.

“And with our new interchangeable cushions, our customers can express themselves in a way no other over-ear headphones can.”

Beats 360 are available to order from today for £299.95 from apple.com in more than 100 countries and regions, and will be available in-store from 24 September.