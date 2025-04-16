EE kicks off new monthly tech sale with £149 Beats Studio Pro deal

EE will be offering a limited number of Beats Studio Pro headphones for just £149 tomorrow (17th April) – less than half the £349.99 RRP.

The deal is the first of a new monthly event, dubbed EE Tech Drops, which will see the network offer savings on some of the hottest tech gadgets via its app on a first-come-first-serve basis

EE Tech Drops are open to both EE and non-EE customers, though the network says select existing mobile and home broadband customers will be alerted up to 24 hours before each drop.

The deals form part of EE’s ambition to offer the best tech with the best-in-class connectivity in and out of the home, and will offer great deals across items such as laptops, headphones and TVs.

Sam Kemp, Director of Gaming and Consumer Electronics at EE “As part of our mission to offer customers access to the best tech, we’re excited to unveil our new monthly Tech Drops initiative.

“Launching this week, our first EE Tech Drop will give thousands of people the chance to make huge savings on one of the hottest pieces of tech on the market – but they must be quick as the deals only runs for a limited time period.

“All customers need to do is download the EE App and look out for the next Tech Drop.”