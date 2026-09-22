Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance gets third DLC

A new ‘Evolution’ DLC for Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance is now available, bringing an expanded story, plus new units and technologies to the game.

In Evolution, Lieutenant Church leads the Resistance north into the frozen territories of Canada in search of new allies, new resources, and a way to turn the tide against Legion.

Deep inside its mining and experimental research facilities, Legion is developing a new generation of killing machines.

The Rev 6.5, known by Resistance forces as the Rippers represents a terrifying evolution of the machine army. Equipped with bladed limbs and rapid melee assault systems, these Revs are engineered for speed, pursuit, and devastating close-quarters combat.

For the Resistance, fighting them means changing the rules of engagement, and luckily humanity is changing too.

As the Resistance gains access to augmentation technology, soldiers can volunteer to be enhanced and augmented, creating a new class of human combatant capable of fighting Legion’s most advanced units at close range.

Key features:

8-mission campaign expanding the story into the frozen north.

Introduction of melee combat.

New units, technologies, and hybrid soldiers.

Human augmentation systems that change the balance of power.

New narrative perspective featuring recurring characters Church, Silas, and 1462.

Atmospheric Canadian environments, frozen forests, industrial mines, and Legion’s experimental facilities.

Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance is published by Slitherine in collaboration with Skydance Productions.