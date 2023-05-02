Ben Affleck’s Air to stream on Prime Video from next week

Matt Damon as Sonny Vaccaro and Viola Davis as Deloris Jordan. Image: Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Prime Video has confirmed that Ben Affleck’s sports drama Air, which looks at the game-changing partnership between Michael Jordan and Nike, will be available for members to stream from May 12th.

Directed by and starring Affleck, Air also stars Viola Davis, Matt Damon Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Matthew Maher, Marlon Wayans, Jay Mohr, Julius Tennon, and Chris Tucker.

The film looks at how the tie-up between Jordan and Nike’s fledgling basketball division revolutionised the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand.

Its story follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son’s immense talent, and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time.

The critically acclaimed film from Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports, Artists Equity, and Mandalay Pictures, was released worldwide in cinemas on April 5th.